Services
Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
(319) 338-1132
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Kasidi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Mamalaki Francine Kasidi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie Mamalaki Francine Kasidi Obituary
Marie Mamalaki Francine Kasidi

Iowa City - On Monday, April 27, 2020, Marie "Mamalaki" Francine Kasidi was called home by God after a brave battle with cancer. She was 57 years old. Marie loved the Lord Jesus Christ and was a pillar in the community.

Visitation will be this Friday 04:00 p.m. - 08:00 p.m. at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service. The Burial Service will be 12:00 p.m. this Saturday at St. Joseph Cemetery in Iowa City. For instructions for the visitation and services, a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen from May 6 to May 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -