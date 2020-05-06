|
Marie Mamalaki Francine Kasidi
Iowa City - On Monday, April 27, 2020, Marie "Mamalaki" Francine Kasidi was called home by God after a brave battle with cancer. She was 57 years old. Marie loved the Lord Jesus Christ and was a pillar in the community.
Visitation will be this Friday 04:00 p.m. - 08:00 p.m. at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service. The Burial Service will be 12:00 p.m. this Saturday at St. Joseph Cemetery in Iowa City. For instructions for the visitation and services, a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen from May 6 to May 7, 2020