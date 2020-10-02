Marie (Louise) Schintler Gorski
Iowa City - Marie Louise (Schintler) Gorski, 98, of Iowa City, formerly of Spooner, Wisconsin passed away September 30, 2020 at her home.
A gathering for family and friends will be held Wednesday October 7, 2020 at 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. at Lensing Funeral and Cremation Service, 605 Kirkwood Avenue, Iowa City. A graveside service will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Camp Courageous.
She is survived by her loving siblings, John Jack Schintler, Betty Jensen, James (Brenda) Schintler, Ronald Schintler, and Richard (Barbara) Schintler, all of Iowa City, IA; her two foster daughters, Myrtle and Nellie; two special friends, Mary Hafenstein and Ruth Skeie, both of Spooner, WI, and numerous nieces and nephews that she loved and admired.
She was preceded in death by her parents John and Hilda; her husband, Raymond; one sister, Ruth Karlovsky, sisters-in-law, Fern and Marilyn Schintler and Bernice Papiech; brother-in-law Robert Jensen and Frank Karlovsky; nephew Thomas and Jerald Jensen, and her niece Nancy Karlovsky.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lensingfuneral.com
, where a full obituary may be read.