Marilyn Lucille (Faas) Pruess
Marilyn Lucille (Faas) Pruess, age 88, passed away on October 3, 2020 at the Clarence Nursing Home. Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday October 8, 2020 at St. John's United Church of Christ in Clarence with Rev. Matt Schneider -Adams officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until service time also at the church. Masks and social distancing will be enforced. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery, Clarence.
A full obituary may be viewed at www.chapmanfh.com
