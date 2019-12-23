|
|
Marjorie Bacon
Cedar Rapids - Marjorie "Margie" Ann Bacon, age 72, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Iowa City, died Sunday, December 22, 2019, at her home, peacefully and surrounded by her family.
Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service in Iowa City. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Iowa City. To share a thought, memory or condolence with Margie's family, please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019