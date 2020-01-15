|
|
Marjorie Brown
Cedar Rapids, formerly of Marengo and Victor - Marjorie Marie Brown, age 96, of Cedar Rapids and formerly of Marengo and Victor, died on Tuesday, January 14, 2020.
Marjorie was born in Victor on September 27, 1923, the second born child of George and Edith (Niestedt) Bendschneider. She and her older sister, Laurene and younger sister, Marie were raised on her parent's farm three miles southwest of Victor. She attended the nearby Hartford #7 country school and later the Victor Public School. She was confirmed in the Christian faith at St. James Lutheran Church in Victor.
Marjorie was united in marriage to Darlo Eugene Smith in December of 1941 at the Sacred Heart Church in Rock Island, Illinois. The couple lived in Rock Island while Darlo served in Army in the Pacific theater during World War II. Darlo was killed in action on Okinawa in April1945. After the war, Marjorie returned home to Victor.
Marjorie was married to Gene Henry Brown in January of 1957 in Kirksville, Missouri. The couple made their home in Victor where Gene was a builder-contractor. Gene died in an automobile accident in November of 1965.
Marjorie was the mother of two daughters and two sons: Joyce, Jim, Christel and Reynold. All of her children were raised in Victor.
Marjorie was a kind, caring and cheerful person with a great sense of humor and an easy laugh. She was also very thoughtful, reasonable and had very good sense of the ways of the world. Marjorie didn't have a judgmental bone in her body or a harsh word to say about anyone.
Marjorie was very proud of her children and adorned her grandchildren. She took great pride in her home and always made it an inviting and comfortable place for her family and guests. She was a renowned cook and her pies were widely recognized as among the best in the county. She was loved by her grandchildren who always looked forward to a visit with their grandma. She was generous to a fault.
Marjorie was a life-long Christian of the Lutheran faith and, while full of questions, never doubted the Gospel of Jesus Christ.
Marjorie is survived by her children: Joyce Lint of Victor, James Smith of Brooklyn, Christel Brown-Olson of Cedar Rapids, Iowa and Reynold Brown of Victor; seven grandchildren, Robert Smith of Ely, Iowa, Edward VanLancker of Victor, Nick Smith of Iowa City, Kyle Lint of Brooklyn, Haley Crawford of Grimes, Iowa, Dustin Olson of Cedar Rapids and Brandy Nelson of Cedar Rapids, 14 great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.
A visitation was held from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Monday, January 20th at the Smith Funeral Home in Victor. A private family service was held at the Smith Funeral Home in Victor.
Memorials may be designated to St. John's Lutheran Church in Marengo and the St. James Lutheran Church in Victor, and mailed in care of the Smith Funeral Home, PO Box 485, Victor, Iowa 52347. Memories and condolences may be shared with Marjorie's family at www.smithfh.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Jan. 15 to Jan. 22, 2020