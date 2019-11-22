|
|
Marjorie Lynn Hawtrey
Iowa City, IA - Marjorie "Margie" Lynn Hawtrey, 78, of Iowa City, died November 21 at her home in Iowa City surrounded by family.
Memorial services will be at 2 pm on Sunday, November 24 at Trinity Episcopal Church, 320 East College Street in Iowa City, with The Reverend Lauren Lyon officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed toward Trinity Episcopal Church. The Family will host a reception in the Trinity Parish Hall following the service.
Margie was born December 5, 1940 in Cincinnati, Ohio, daughter of Edward and Frances (Eckler) Hamilton. Raised in Fort Thomas, Kentucky, Marjorie graduated from Highland Heights High School then went on to graduate from the University of Cincinnati with a Bachelor's degree in Education. She taught in the Cincinnati Public Schools for 2 and a half years.
Margie first moved to Iowa City in 1971 and obtained a Master of Arts degree at the University of Iowa in 1974. She began her career with the Iowa City Community School District in 1976 and taught at Central, Southeast, and Northwest Junior Highs. Margie thrived as a Learning Support, Reading and Drama teacher during her tenure before retiring in 2002. She was a member of the Johnson County Retired School Personnel Association.
Margie was a beloved and active member of Trinity Episcopal Church. Alongside her husband Jim, Margie enjoyed singing in the choir, traveling, appreciating the arts, and spending time with family.
Margie was passionate about reading, writing and literature. She kept journals, wrote essays, poetry, plays and stories for her family and students. She composed and transcribed biographical memoirs of her parents' and her own life.
She was an advocate for literacy, social justice, and the arts.
Marjorie is survived by her husband James; children, Michael (Sherri) Anderson of Bloomington, MN, Amy Anderson (Tim Lockard) of State College, PA, Ben (Anna) Anderson of Cleveland, TN, Stephen Hawtrey of Coralville, IA, Mickey Hawtrey of New York, NY, and Andrew (Jennifer) Hawtrey of North Hollywood, CA; sixteen grandchildren, Stephen, Sam, Zoe, Holly, Ingrid, Caleb, Ava, Spencer, Madison, Darby, Brody, Maddux, Joseph, Sarah, Charlotte, and Rowan.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Frances Hamilton.
Online condolences may be made at www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019