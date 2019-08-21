|
Marjorie Raejean (Vogt) Hartkemeyer
Belle Plaine - Marjorie Raejean (Vogt) Hartkemeyer, age 86, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at the Keystone Nursing Care Center.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM, Monday, August 19, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church in Blairstown, with Rev. Jeffrey Schanbacher officiating. Interment will be held at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Blairstown. Visitation will be from 3:00 until 6:00 PM Sunday at the church.
Marjorie was born on May 22,1933 in Washington Township, Iowa county to Loyel and Leona (Possehl) Vogt. She was baptized on June 11, 1933 at St. Martins Lutheran Church in Marengo and was confirmed on April 14, 1946 at Grace Lutheran Church in Blairstown. She graduated from Blairstown High School in 1951. On May 30, 1954, she was united in marriage to Harold Louis Hartkemeyer. Marjorie followed her calling by choosing to be a farm wife and mother. She was an active and devoted member of Grace Lutheran Church in Blairstown.
Marjorie is survived by her children, Keith (Sheri) Hartkemeyer of Elberon, Kevin (Reyne) Hartkemeyer of Highland, IL, Kelsey (Wayne) Ritscher of Keystone; 6 grandchildren, Brandon (Beth) Hartkemeyer, Tiffany Hartkemeyer, Emily (Matthew) Schulte, Lacey (Kyle) Lefere, Ellie (Clay) Paciorek, Ethan (Emily) Hartkemeyer; 7 great-grandchildren, Jackson Hartkemeyer, Lauren Hartkemeyer, Davis Paciorek, Ada Mae Paciorek, Louis Lefere, Calvin Schulte, Hadley Schulte; her brother, Darwin (Linda) Vogt of Marengo; 2 sisters, Marlis (Glenn) Davis of New Sharon, Marce (Terry) Miller of Temecula, CA; and her sister-in-law Loretta Vogt of Blairstown.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Harold in 2013; her sister Marilyn in infancy and her brother Duane Vogt.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Aug. 21, 2019