|
|
Marjory E. Rogers
Iowa City - Marjory E. Rogers, 83 of rural Iowa City died at her home surrounded by her family on Saturday, November 9, 2019.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, November 13th. from 4 to 7 pm at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service. Private family services and burial will be at Memory Gardens Cemetery at a later date. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with her family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2019