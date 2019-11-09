Services
Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
(319) 338-1132
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjory Rogers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjory E. Rogers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marjory E. Rogers Obituary
Marjory E. Rogers

Iowa City - Marjory E. Rogers, 83 of rural Iowa City died at her home surrounded by her family on Saturday, November 9, 2019.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, November 13th. from 4 to 7 pm at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service. Private family services and burial will be at Memory Gardens Cemetery at a later date. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with her family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marjory's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -