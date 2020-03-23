|
|
Mark Alan Schumacher
Amana - Mark Alan Schumacher, age 58 of Amana, died suddenly on March 12, 2020 at his home. Private graveside services will be conducted at First Lutheran Cemetery, Conroy, with Rev. Don Dovre officiating. Cards and memorials may be directed to Shelly Schumacher, 709 39th Avenue, Amana, Iowa 52203. Kloster Funeral Home is assisting the family with final arrangements.
Mark is survived by his wife Shelly; a son Kyle (Ashley) of Tiffin; a daughter Sheena (Joseph) Ballatore also of Tiffin; grandchildren Miles Ballatore, and Marcus Schumacher; his mother Shirley Burns of Iowa City, a brother Kevin (Teresa) Schumacher of Altoona and a sister Connie (John) Pegump of Walford. He was preceded in death by his father Ronald, a brother Jeff Schumacher and most recently his father-in-law Earl Brown.
Mark Alan Schumacher was born June 3, 1961 in Iowa City, Iowa, the son of Ronald Schumacher and Shirley Wardenburg Schumacher. He graduated from Amana High School in 1980 and married Shelly Brown on May 18, 1986 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Iowa City. The couple settled in the Amana area. Mark was employed as a supervisor and team leader at Whirlpool for over 20 years. Previously he worked for the Amana Farms, Goss in Cedar Rapids, and Heartland Coop in Conroy.
Mark was a family man, enjoying attending sporting events of his children, and sharing these times with family members. He was a Lakers fan, relished a good game of uchre, and a tasty meal out on the town. He also enjoyed the outdoors and spent time cutting wood.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Mar. 23 to Apr. 1, 2020