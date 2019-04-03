|
Mark S. Dasovich
Milwaukee, WI - Mark Dasovich died on Friday, March 29, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He is survived by his wife, Karin and son, Evan; his step-daughter, Madeline Hacker, Madison, WI; brother Greg Dasovich, Milwaukee, WI; sisters Susan Dasovich, Iowa City, IA and Judy Dasovich, Springfield, MO; and many nieces, nephews and in-laws.
Mark was born on October 31, 1962 in Iowa City, Iowa, making Halloween one of the most important family holidays. Birthday parties were always attended by ghosts, ghouls and goblins. He shared this birthday with lifelong Iowa City friend Dan Spaziani, making parties even more fun and special.
As well as being the youngest, Mark was also the most reserved of the four kids. This was a distinct disadvantage when growing up in the "Loud family." He did make his mark on the baseball and football field, as he was a natural athlete. He also enjoyed downhill skiing and was good at that as well. He had fun times with his siblings and mom, skiing on the Midwest ice and in the mountains of the American West.
Mark enjoyed anything that had to do with the outdoors. He and his family camped, fished and canoed around the beautiful lakes in Minnesota and Wisconsin, including the Great Lakes of Superior and Michigan. He was an excellent photographer and we've got the pictures of these wonderful trips to prove it. He loved mushroom hunting and had an enviable collection of dried Morels in the pantry. His son Evan started his outdoor adventures as a young child while being carried on Mark's back. His family has great memories of being in boats together, most recently at a Dasovich family reunion last summer, floating the Snake River in the Tetons.
Mark was a movie and music fan, interests he passed on to Evan and shared with him. They enjoyed all the superheroes, but especially Batman and Spiderman. He and Evan enjoyed seeing the Rolling Stones live, along with Greg. Mark also loved Van Morrison, Gram Parsons, Elvis Costello, Daniel Lanois, Neil Young, and the Roches.
Mark and Evan shared a quirky sense of humor. They enjoyed watching weird sitcoms together. One of their screen obsessions was "The Goldbergs." They got Judy addicted to that too.
Mark was famous for his grape jelly which he made from local concord grapes. He also loved multiple varieties of tomatoes, an obsession he shared with sister Suz. Mark shared a wonderful and wacky trip to Disneyland with his son Evan, mother Betty and sister Suz the year before Betty died. As Mark said, this will now be a particularly special and enduring memory for Evan.
Mark knew how to have fun, but he was also a very hard worker. He spent much of his career as a computer support specialist for the White Fish Bay School District. He managed a difficult job with grace and perseverance. We want to express our gratitude to his colleagues who were friends and supporters there, particularly in these last difficult months.
We are grateful for the time we got to spend with Mark. We all wish we had more time with him, particularly for Evan's sake. Mark believed he would meet our mom when he crossed over, and that she would be waiting for him there. We choose to believe they are together now, comforting each other and tugging on that "invisible string" that ties and binds us forever.
Mark's visitation will be Thursday, April 4 at St. Catherine of Alexandria Church, 8661 N. 76th Place, Milwaukee, from 3:30 PM until the funeral at 6:00 PM. There will be a private family burial the next morning. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lawlis Family Hospice, 13111 N. Port Washington Road, Mequon, WI 53097. We appreciate their wisdom and tender care.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Apr. 3, 2019