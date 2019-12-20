Services
Phillips Funeral Home
108 Fremont St Se
Blairstown, IA 52209
(319) 454-6521
Mark "Beav" Schmuecker

Mark "Beav" Schmuecker Obituary
Mark "Beav" Schmuecker

Blairstown - Mark "Beav" Schmuecker, age 62, died Thursday, December 19, 2019, at his home in Blairstown, following a courageous battle with cancer.

Visitation was held from 4:00 until 7:00 PM Sunday, December 22, 2019 at St. John Catholic Church in Blairstown. A private family Mass of Christian Burial has taken place. Interment was held at St. Patrick & St. Paul Cemetery near Watkins. A celebration of Beav's life was held at Cat's Classic Pub & Grill in Blairstown, beginning at 4:00 PM on Monday, December 23, 2019.

Beav was born on September 10, 1957, in Marengo, to Dwayne "Brownie" and Adeline (Schulte) Schmuecker. He graduated from Benton Community High School in 1975. Beav worked for Coon Creek Telephone Company until his retirement. He loved the outdoors, fishing, gardening, and working on cars. His greatest joy was spending time with his daughter Josie.

Survivors include his daughter, Josie Schmuecker; his mother Adeline of Blairstown; 5 brothers, Randy (Linda) Schmuecker of Blairstown, Rick (Kristie) Schmuecker of Walford, Dwayne Schmuecker Jr. of Fairfax, Terry Schmuecker of Cedar Rapids, Jerry Schmuecker of China, IN; 4 sisters, Cindi (Duane) Andrew of Blairstown, Sandy (Larry) Kaiser of Van Horne, Sue (Allen) Ehrman of Blairstown, and Teresa (Eric) Hopton of Lake Helen, FL; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father Dwayne in 2000.

Online Condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Press-Citizen from Dec. 20 to Dec. 25, 2019
