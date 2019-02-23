|
Mark T. Decker
Iowa City - Mark T. Decker, 58 of Iowa City died Thursday, February 21, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11am Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at the Newman Catholic Student Center in Iowa City. Visitation will be one hour prior to the mass on Tuesday at the Newman Center. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in his memory. For a more complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Feb. 23, 2019