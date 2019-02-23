Services
Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
(319) 338-1132
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Newman Catholic Student Center
Iowa City, IA
View Map
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Newman Catholic Student Center
Iowa City, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Decker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark T. Decker

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mark T. Decker Obituary
Mark T. Decker

Iowa City - Mark T. Decker, 58 of Iowa City died Thursday, February 21, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11am Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at the Newman Catholic Student Center in Iowa City. Visitation will be one hour prior to the mass on Tuesday at the Newman Center. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in his memory. For a more complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Feb. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now