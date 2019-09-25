|
Mark Wagner
Iowa City - Mark Anthony Wagner, 66, passed away on September 17 in Iowa City.
He was born June 7, 1953, to Norbert and Emily (Swenka) Wagner. Mark lived in Iowa City for most of his life. He graduated from Regina High School in 1971 and later from Kirkwood Community College. Mark had a career that spanned more than 30 years at Wagner Pontiac-Jeep-Eagle where he held several positions within the company, including his final position as Vice President and Co-Owner. He had a great love for the outdoors, music, and sports... especially the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Mark is survived by his children, Brian Wagner of Iowa City and Erin Wagner (Cameron Perkins) of Washington, DC. He is also survived by his mother Emily of Iowa City, his sister Barbara Wagner of Iowa City, and his brother Jim (Deana) Wagner of Bettendorf. He was preceded in death by his father Norbert and his grandparents. Private services for Mark will be held at a later date.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Sept. 25, 2019