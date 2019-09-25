Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Wagner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Wagner


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark Wagner Obituary
Mark Wagner

Iowa City - Mark Anthony Wagner, 66, passed away on September 17 in Iowa City.

He was born June 7, 1953, to Norbert and Emily (Swenka) Wagner. Mark lived in Iowa City for most of his life. He graduated from Regina High School in 1971 and later from Kirkwood Community College. Mark had a career that spanned more than 30 years at Wagner Pontiac-Jeep-Eagle where he held several positions within the company, including his final position as Vice President and Co-Owner. He had a great love for the outdoors, music, and sports... especially the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Mark is survived by his children, Brian Wagner of Iowa City and Erin Wagner (Cameron Perkins) of Washington, DC. He is also survived by his mother Emily of Iowa City, his sister Barbara Wagner of Iowa City, and his brother Jim (Deana) Wagner of Bettendorf. He was preceded in death by his father Norbert and his grandparents. Private services for Mark will be held at a later date.

www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.