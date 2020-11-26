1/1
Marlene Ann Blakley
Marlene Ann Blakley

Iowa City - Marlene Ann Blakley, 77, died Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Genesis East Hospice in Davenport.

Due to the pandemic, a Family Committal Service is planned at later date at St. Joseph Cemetery in Iowa City. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Friends of the Animal Center Foundation www.facf.org

Marlene was born on January 9, 1943 in Iowa City and raised into a loving Irish household. She was the daughter of Clarence and Helen (Keating) Organ. Her father, Clarence, was a decorated World War II veteran killed-in-action on Okinawa. Marlene attended St. Patrick's School and was a graduate of Regina High School.

Marlene was fiercely independent and an avid horse woman She boarded her horses, Johnny Cash, Dodger, and Billy at Upmeyer Stables for many years. Marlene was also an avid reader who could often be found sitting on a bale of hay near her horses reading. Her closeknit group of friends were also horse women, Sheryl, Crystal, and Colleen, and her longtime dear friend, Bonnie Gilroy. Marlene also enjoyed the sounds of her favorite musicians, Johnny Cash and Kris Kristofferson.

Marlene is survived by her three sons, James (Menzanna) of Savannah, GA, Ron (Sanja Hunt) of Solon, and Travis of North Liberty; two grandchildren, Hailey (Joshua) Grene and Connor Blakley (Caitlin Buttimer; two great grandchildren, Sanders and Hatch; her brother, Robert(Patricia Coon)) Organ of Baltimore, MD; her former spouse, Thomas Blakley; numerous extended family and her beloved Sheltie, Smokey.

Marlene was preceded in death by her parents.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lensingfuneral.com






Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2020.
