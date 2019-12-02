|
Martin Ray Scott
Des Moines - Martin Ray Scott, 58, of Des Moines died at home on November 27, 2019 after a short, courageous battle with cancer. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 7 with visitation from 9:00 until the service at Iles Westover Chapel, 6337 Hickman Rd, Ds Moines.
Marty was born in Barberton, OH on December 1, 1960 to Ronald and Jennie (Sinnett) Scott. He grew up in Keokuk, IA where he graduated from high school in 1978. He attended the University of Iowa and graduated from Kirkwood Community College. He and Cathy Goulden were married in October 1992 and made their home in Iowa City until moving in 1995 to Des Moines, where their son was born.
Marty started Iowa Reprographics in 1995 with two partners, then became sole proprietor in 2001. He developed many close friendships through his business.
He was a member of Waveland Golf Association for many years. He also enjoyed vintage cars, disc golf, and Cardinals baseball. He loved all kinds of creatures, but especially his dogs, Lucy and Penny.
Survivors include his wife, Cathy; son, Jacob; parents, Ron and Jennie Scott of Keokuk; siblings, Sue (Doug) Cline of Johnston, Brian (Kellie) Scott of Ankeny, Sarah (Adam) Schultz of Boone; sister-in-law, Teresa Goulden (Tom Lagasse); six nephews and one niece, as well as many beloved extended family members and friends.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to Kristina Steffes-Clayton for her invaluable help at Iowa Reprographics, especially during Marty's illness. Also many thanks to his dear friends, especially the guys in the garage.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Keokuk Evangelical Free Church, DMARC Food Pantry or the animal rescue organization of the donor's choice.
Online condolences may be left at
www.IlesCares.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019