|
|
Marvel J. Hochstetler
Kalona - KALONA - Marvel Jean Hochstetler was born September 28, 1930, in rural Wellman, Iowa, the daughter of John and Katie (Gingerich) Kinsinger. She attended Kalona High School. On November 20, 1949, Marvel was united in marriage to Donald Hochstelter at the Lower Deer Creek Mennonite Church. They raised their family and farmed in rural Wellman. Upon retiring they moved to Kalona in 1990. Marvel and Don enjoyed traveling and they wintered in Texas for 30 years. Marvel was a member of the Lower Deer Creek Mennonite Church, where she served on the WMSC, service committee, and taught Bible School. She also served on the Pleasantview Home Sale committee for several years. She volunteered at the Crowded Closet, and often volunteered while in Texas with the Grace Community Church. Marvel cherished her family and enjoyed spending time with them. Marvel passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020, of congestive heart failure at her home in Kalona at the age of 89 years .
Marvel is survived by her four children: Rebecca (Steven D.) Yoder of Frytown; Barbara Fentress of Rancho Mirage, California; Brent (Barbara) Hochstetler of Wellman; David (Jan) Hochsteler of Kalona; 9 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Donald, 3 sisters: Lorena Kinsinger, Mildred Yoder, Ruby Gingerich; and a brother Maynard Kinsinger.
A private Graveside Service will be held in the Lower Deer Creek Cemetery. A public Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
The Yoder-Powell Funeral Home is caring for Marvel and her family.
Published in the Press-Citizen from May 10 to May 12, 2020