Marvin Asiel DeRycke
Cedar Rapids - Marvin Asiel DeRycke, 82, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Belle Plaine, IA passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020 at West Ridge Care Center, Cedar Rapids.
Marvin was born June 27, 1938 to Asiel and Clara (LaKose) DeRycke in rural Hartwick, IA. Moving to Belle Plaine in 2nd grade he graduated from Belle Plaine High School, class of 1957. Following school, Marv worked a few odd jobs before starting at Farmers 4 County Co-op for 37 years, managing for 25 years before retirement in 2001. Marvin married Wilma Kaplan on June 27, 1959 at St. Michael's Catholic Church Belle Plaine. Together they made their home in Belle Plaine where they raised their two sons before most recently moving to Cedar Rapids in 2015.
Marv enjoyed golfing and mowing his yard, daily coffee with friends at Grand Central and the Country Club and the monthly class of 1957 get-togethers. Marv was an avid Hawkeye Fan, never missing a game, whether basketball, football or any sport. Marv was active in the community, volunteering with B.P.J.C's, Rotary Club, serving on the Citizen's Bank Board, city council for 12 years and the Belle Plaine Fire Department for 21 years. Most of all he loved spending time with his family.
Marvin is survived by his wife of 61 years, Wilma DeRycke of Cedar Rapids; sons, Greg (Robin) DeRycke of Pensacola, FL, Mark (Valerie) DeRycke of Norway; four grandchildren, Justin Lentner, Katelyn DeRycke, Blake (Morgan) DeRycke and Brooke DeRycke; great-grandson, Trayton Lentner; brother-in-law, Morris Kaplan.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Marian (Harold) Daily and Catherine (Cyril) Cleppe.
Private family service will take place at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Belle Plaine with burial at Oak Hill Cemetery, Belle Plaine. Memorials may be directed to the Belle Plaine Fire Department. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.neuhausfuneralservice.com
Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service is assisting the family.