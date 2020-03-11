Services
Hrabak Funeral Home
1704 7th Ave
Belle Plaine, IA 52208
319-444-2240
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service
Marvin Dale Root

Marvin Dale Root Obituary
Marvin Dale Root, 82, of Hartwick, IA passed away Monday, March 9, 2020 at Belle Plaine Specialty Care.

Marvin was born July 15, 1937 to Sid and Zada (Fisher) Root south of Belle Plaine. He went to country school in rural Iowa county, graduating from the 8th grade. On March 18, 1967 Marvin married Sylvia Steffen at St. James Church in Victor, IA. After living in Belle Plaine for a short time, the couple moved to a farm south of Belle Plaine. Together Marvin and Sylvia worked crops and cattle on the family farm along with their own farm. Marvin also ran a trucking business, hauling livestock for other farmers.

Marvin enjoyed collecting and restoring antique tractors, drinking coffee with others at the Lincoln Café and playing cards. Marvin was just a simple, hardworking, good man that loved his family.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sylvia Root; daughters, Cindy Root and Marcy Morrow; grandchildren, Madison and Mason Morrow, Ben Root; sister, Marjorie Nett; sister-in-law, Reta Root; nephew, Eric (Sara) Root, Matt Nagel and Scott (Paige) Nett; nieces, Becky Blackler, Megan Wilson; great-nieces, Sadie and Kathryn Anderson, Sarah Nett and many more loving family and friends.

Marvin is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Lyle Root; nephew, Chad Root and sister-in-law, Arlene Nagel.

Memorial service is 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service with Pastor Charles Johnson officiating. Private family graveside will take place prior to the memorial service at Victor Memorial Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Friday, March 13th at the funeral home. Memorials may be made in Marvin's name to Belle Plaine Specialty Care. Online condolences can be sent to the family at

www.hrabakfuneralservice.com
Published in the Press-Citizen from Mar. 11 to Mar. 18, 2020
