Marvin E. Block
Oxford - Marvin E. Block, 85, of Oxford, IA, died at his home, Thursday, May 9, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30, Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at St. Mary's Auditorium in Oxford, where a visitation will be Monday from 4-7 pm. Burial will take place at Oxford Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made in Marvin's memory to Oxford First Responders and Volunteer Fire Department. To share a thought, memory or condolence please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen on May 13, 2019