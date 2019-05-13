Services
Gay & Ciha Funeral And Cremation Service
134 E Main St
Oxford, IA 52322
(319) 338-1132
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Mary's Auditorium
Oxford, IA
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary's Auditorium
Oxford, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marvin Block
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marvin E. Block


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marvin E. Block Obituary
Marvin E. Block

Oxford - Marvin E. Block, 85, of Oxford, IA, died at his home, Thursday, May 9, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30, Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at St. Mary's Auditorium in Oxford, where a visitation will be Monday from 4-7 pm. Burial will take place at Oxford Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made in Marvin's memory to Oxford First Responders and Volunteer Fire Department. To share a thought, memory or condolence please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen on May 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now