Marvin M. "Butch" Masanz
Marvin M. "Butch" Masanz

Iowa City - Marvin Mark Masanz, (Butch) 72 of Iowa City, Iowa, died unexpectedly as a result of an accident at his home Wednesday, September 16, 2020.

There will be a time of public visitation held from 4 to 7 pm Friday at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Services. Private graveside services with military honors will be held at 10am Saturday at Memory Gardens Cemetery. These services will be livestreamed for the public to view Saturday morning at the service time. To view please search "Remembering Marvin Masanz" on Facebook and request to join the group. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in his memory. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.

"Social distancing standards will be in place along with the expectation of all in attendance will be expected to wear a mask. If you arrive without one will be provided to you by the funeral home. Thank you for supporting Marvin's family with your presence and being conscientious in doing so."






Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
