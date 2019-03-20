Services
Hrabak Funeral Home
1704 7th Ave
Belle Plaine, IA 52208
319-444-2240
Resources
More Obituaries for Marvin Koeppen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marvin R. Koeppen


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marvin R. Koeppen Obituary
Marvin R. Koeppen

Belle Plaine - Marvin R. Koeppen, 71, of Belle Plaine, IA passed away Friday, March 8, 2019 after a long battle with cancer.

Memorial Service is 1:30 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service with Pastor Tom Petersen and Pastor Bonnie Koeppen officiating. Inurnment will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery, Belle Plaine with military honors.

Visitation is from 12-1:30 p.m. prior to the service. Memorial may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.hrabakfuneralhome.com

Marvin was born May 11, 1947 to Ray and Inabelle (Hinkel) Koeppen in Belle Plaine, IA. He graduated from Belle Plaine High School, class of 1965. Following school, Marvin enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. Upon returning from the Air Force, Marvin worked for various companies in his career as a welder.

He enjoyed motorcycles, hunting, fishing, mechanical work, fast cars, fireworks, and playing pool.

He is survived by his daughter, Sandee Grogan of Pleasant Hill; mother, Inabelle, of Belle Plaine; siblings, Steve (Bonnie) Koeppen of Belle Plaine, Linda Bender of Shellsburg, Jim Koeppen of Keystone, Cindy Walton of Hartwick and Cheryl Johnson of Belle Plaine; 3 grandchildren; 1 great-grandson and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Marvin is preceded in death by his father, Ray and grandparents.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now