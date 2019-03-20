|
Marvin R. Koeppen
Belle Plaine - Marvin R. Koeppen, 71, of Belle Plaine, IA passed away Friday, March 8, 2019 after a long battle with cancer.
Memorial Service is 1:30 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service with Pastor Tom Petersen and Pastor Bonnie Koeppen officiating. Inurnment will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery, Belle Plaine with military honors.
Visitation is from 12-1:30 p.m. prior to the service. Memorial may be directed to the family.
Marvin was born May 11, 1947 to Ray and Inabelle (Hinkel) Koeppen in Belle Plaine, IA. He graduated from Belle Plaine High School, class of 1965. Following school, Marvin enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. Upon returning from the Air Force, Marvin worked for various companies in his career as a welder.
He enjoyed motorcycles, hunting, fishing, mechanical work, fast cars, fireworks, and playing pool.
He is survived by his daughter, Sandee Grogan of Pleasant Hill; mother, Inabelle, of Belle Plaine; siblings, Steve (Bonnie) Koeppen of Belle Plaine, Linda Bender of Shellsburg, Jim Koeppen of Keystone, Cindy Walton of Hartwick and Cheryl Johnson of Belle Plaine; 3 grandchildren; 1 great-grandson and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Marvin is preceded in death by his father, Ray and grandparents.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Mar. 20, 2019