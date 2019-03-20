|
Marvin Slaymaker
Marengo - Marvin Duane Slaymaker, age 82 of Marengo, Iowa passed away at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics on Friday March 8, 2019. Visitation will be from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church, Marengo. Funeral Service will be at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church, Marengo, with Rev. Lisa Crow officiating. Inurnment will be at the Koszta Cemetery at a later date. A memorial fund has been established.
Marvin Duane Slaymaker was born on October 19, 1936 in Koszta, Iowa, the son of McClellan and Katherine 'Arlene' Hartz Slaymaker. He graduated from Marengo High School in 1954. He was united in marriage to Jane Chekal in October 17, 1956. Later they would divorce. He worked most his life at the local Me Too Grocery Store as a manager until it closed and later at the Marengo Publishing Company until retiring. In his free time, he loved to take long driving vacations, fishing, doing crossword puzzles and putting jigsaw puzzles together. He especially enjoyed making the grab bag gifts for the family at Christmas time.
He is survived by his children, Pam (Ray) Thys of Marion, Mark Slaymaker of Marengo, Paul (Lorie) Slaymaker of Tiffin, Michael Slaymaker (George Bridges) of Orlando FL; 4 grandchildren, Emily (AJ) Ohde, Phoenix, AZ, Greg (Amanda) Thys, Lisbon, Dan (Melissa) Slaymaker, Oxford and Adam Slaymaker, Webster City; and 5 great-grandchildren, Jacob Ohde, August Thys, Claire, Allison and Joseph Slaymaker. Also surviving is the mother of his children Jane Slaymaker, Iowa City. Marvin was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Don, Melvin, Dean, and Richard in infancy.
The Slaymaker family would like to thank Mike Achenbach for all his help and friendship to our father.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Mar. 20, 2019