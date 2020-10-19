1/1
Marvin Walton
Marvin Walton

Riverside - Marvin E. Walton, 83, of Riverside, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020, in Sun City Arizona. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at the Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services of Riverside. Family requests that those who attend to wear a mask due to COVID19 pandemic. Burial will be in the Riverside Public Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Riverside Fire and Rescue, Camp Courageous or Special Olympics of Iowa in memory of Marvin. Sympathy notes may be left for the Walton family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.

Marvin E. Walton was born on March 24, 1937, in Iowa City, Iowa the son of Earl and Melva (Walter) Walton. He was a 1955 graduate of Riverside Public High School. On March 28, 1964, Marvin was united in marriage to Audry Bauman at the Little Brown Church in the Vale in Nashua, Iowa. Marvin was a heavy equipment operator for Bob Baker Construction. He enjoyed hunting, cars and wintering in Arizona.

Marvin will be deeply missed by his wife, Audry of Riverside.

Marvin was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Keith Walton in infancy.




Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
