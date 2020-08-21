Mary Abadi
Iowa City - Mary Abadi, 88, a long time Iowa City resident died Thursday August 6th at the Solon Retirement Village, following a short illness.
Mary was born October 15, 1931 in Duluth, MN and grew up in Ely MN. After high school she attended junior college in Ely and then moved to Seattle with her mother. In Seattle, she attended the University of Washington and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Political Science. After college she worked for United Airlines and Swiss Air as an Administrative Assistant, first in New York City and then in Seattle. During the 1950's, she travelled throughout Europe and also Turkey and Egypt. In 1960, she met John (Djahanguir) Abadi in Seattle and they married in December of that year.
Mary and John arrived in Iowa City in 1964 and Mary became involved in many community activities. She was recognized for her work with UNICEF on both the local and state level and was also active for many years with the Iowa Democratic Party. She had a wonderful spirit of generosity, notably helping foreign students and spouses of visiting professors new to Iowa City. Mary was also a devoted member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Iowa City.
Everyone who met Mary immediately noticed her sunny disposition. She enjoyed meeting new people and entertaining friends and family. Mary loved to bake cookies, cakes and breads and share them with others. Mary enjoyed traveling her whole life and always had interesting stories to share. In her later years, after a debilitating stroke, she still had a smile and a wave for everybody.
Mary leaves behind her husband John Abadi of Solon, IA, daughter Maryam Kerl of Yorba Linda, CA and son John Abadi of Windermere, FL. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Myrtle Rice.
Mary's family would like to thank all the staff at Solon Retirement Village for the dedicated care she received during the time she resided there. To share a thought, memory or condolence with her family please visit the funeral home website gayandciha.com
