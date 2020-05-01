|
|
Mary Alice Grant
Mary Alice Grant, age 85, of Sigourney and formerly of Fremont, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 at the Keokuk County Health Center in Sigourney. Mary was born on Thursday, December 30, 1934 in Bear Creek, WI, the daughter of Walter A. and Mary C. (Zimmerman) Shroeder. She attended Bear Creek High School and graduated with the Class of 1953. On June 28, 1954 she was united in marriage to Duane Allen Grant at Bear Creek Wisconsin. To this union, 3 children were born, Scott, Steve and Sherry.
Mary then went to Chicago and worked one summer at Spiegels. In 1955 Mary and Duane then moved to Des Moines where she attended beauty school. While living in Otley she received her hair license. Her first job was in Grinnell as a hairdresser. In 1967 Mary and Duane moved to Marengo and bought a bar named the Grant Ranch and operated it for several years.
In 1977 they moved to Keswick and bought a bar, also named Grant Ranch. They owned and operated both restaurants until 1980 when they moved to Harper and ran the Harper House Restaurant. In 1981 they started working for Motel 6 in several different states and did that until 1996. From 1996 until 2000 they traveled around the country in their 5 th wheel camper and worked wherever they were needed mostly in restaurants. In 2000 they retired and moved to Fremont and lived there until 2009 when they moved to Sigourney.
Mary enjoyed playing cards every Friday night with her children and grandchildren. She also loved Suzy and Missy her cat and dog.
She is survived by her two sons, Scott (Sally) Grant of Webster and Steve (Dorita) Grant of Ollie; a daughter, Sherry Fisher of Sigourney; 5 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Duane. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The Fremont Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made to the family to be decided at a later date.
Published in the Press-Citizen from May 1 to May 6, 2020