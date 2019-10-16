|
Mary Ann Clemons
Iowa City - Mary Ann Clemons, 80 of the Iowa City area died Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at the Lantern Park Specialty Care Center in Coralville.
Memorial services will be held at 11am Monday, October 21, 2019, at the First Presbyterian Church in Iowa City, followed by a time of fellowship and refreshments. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in her memory to the First Presbyterian Church or Care Initiatives Hospice. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with her family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019