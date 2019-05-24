Services
Mueller Memorial Funeral and Cremation Services
835 Johnson Parkway
St. Paul, MN 55106
651-774-9797
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mueller Memorial Funeral and Cremation Services
835 Johnson Parkway
St. Paul, MN 55106
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Pascal Baylon
1757 Conway St
St. Paul, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Pascal Baylon
1757 Conway St
St. Paul, MN
Mary Ann (Jandl) Maggi


Mary Ann Maggi (Jandl) Obituary
Mary Ann Maggi (Jandl)

- - Mary Ann Maggi (Jandl), Age 93, Passed away on May 21, 2019.

She is preceded in death by parents, Agnes Jandl and Ruben Nerland; sons-in-law, Michael Easton and Christopher Drop. Survived by children, Ann Marie Drop, Anthony "Tony" Maggi, Theresa "Teri" Maggi (Emmett Van Deusen), Alvera "Vera" Willhite, Andrea Easton, Andrew Maggi, Annette Maggi (Dan Sweeney); grandchildren, Angela Anderson, Katherine Drop, Matthew Drop, Joe Willhite (Christy), Stephen Drop, Brittany Rosset, Elizabeth Drop, and Jackson Sweeney; and great granddaughters, Emilia and Harper Willhite.

Friends know her by her famous hot dagos, coffee visits at her kitchen table, and her love of the Minnesota Twins. Mary Ann retired from Webb Publishing and Festival Foods, was a committed volunteer at the Catholic Women's Assn, and Auxiliary President at the VFW. She also catered meals for years at the Hastings Veterans Home. She was a devout Catholic and lifelong parishioner of St. Pascal's.

Visitation 4-8PM on Friday, May 24 at Mueller Memorial, 835 Johnson Pkwy., St. Paul. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30AM on Saturday, May 25 at St. Pascal Baylon, 1757 Conway St., St. Paul. Visitation 1 hour prior to Mass at church. Burial at Resurrection Cemetery, Mendota Heights.
Published in the Press-Citizen on May 24, 2019
