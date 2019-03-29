Services
Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles
405 E. Main Street St.
St Charles, IL 60174
630-584-0060
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Patrick Crane Road Church
6N491 Crane Road, St.
Charles, IL
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Patrick Crane Road Church
6N491 Crane Road,
St. Charles, IL
Committal
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph New Grounds Cemetery
4500 Foley Rd.
Cincinnati, IL
Mary Bridget Summerwill Obituary
Mary Bridget Summerwill

St. Charles, IL - Mary Bridget Summerwill, age 53, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 24, 2019 in St. Charles, Illinois. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio where she grew up surrounded by her four siblings and loving parents, James and Barbara (Bradley) O'Connell. She graduated for Marquette University and followed a career in personal banking in Chicago where she met her husband of over 26 years, Jeffrey Summerwill. Bridget and Jeff have two sons, Thomas (21) and Ryan (19). The family of four have lived in St. Charles since 1999. Bridget was an intelligent, bubbly, and beautiful woman who always made others feel valued and whose presence would always light up the room. She loved her sons with all her heart and was a support system for so many people. She will be remembered as the best mother, wife, daughter and friend anyone could ever ask for.

She is survived by her husband Jeffrey Summerwill, her sons, Thomas Summerwill and Ryan Summerwill, father James O'Connell of Cincinnati, brother Brad (Leslie) O'Connell of San Francisco, brother Brian (Sue) O'Connell of Cincinnati, sister Cecilia (Chris) Miller of San Diego, Alice O'Connell of Cincinnati, nephew Michael J O'Connell, and nieces, Kathleen Cecilia O'Connell, Sofia O'Connell, Lucy Miller and Cate Miller.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Barbara.

Services will be at St. Patrick Crane Road Church on Friday, March 29, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM followed by Funeral Mass at 12:00 PM

Address: 6N491 Crane Road, St. Charles, IL 60175. Arrangements by Yurs Funeral Home St. Charles. 630-584-0060 or www.yursfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Press-Citizen on Mar. 29, 2019
