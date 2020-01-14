|
|
Mary Conwell
Iowa City - Mary Frances Conwell, 78, of Iowa City, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020 at Crestview Acres in Marion, Iowa from heart failure.
Visitation for family & friends will be held Sunday, January 19 from 2:00 - 4:00 pm at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City.
Mass of Christian Burial will begin Monday, January 20 at 10:00 am at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Iowa City. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Iowa City.
Memorials may be directed to The Mary F. Conwell Memorial Fund.
www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020