Mary Conwell Obituary
Mary Conwell

Iowa City - Mary Frances Conwell, 78, of Iowa City, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020 at Crestview Acres in Marion, Iowa from heart failure.

Visitation for family & friends will be held Sunday, January 19 from 2:00 - 4:00 pm at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City.

Mass of Christian Burial will begin Monday, January 20 at 10:00 am at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Iowa City. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Iowa City.

Memorials may be directed to The Mary F. Conwell Memorial Fund.

Published in the Press-Citizen from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020
