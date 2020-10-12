Mary Elizabeth "Beth" Jorgensen
Coralville - Mary Elizabeth "Beth" Jorgensen, age 63 died Saturday, October 10, 2020, at her home
surrounded by family.
Private family services will be held at 1 pm, Saturday, October 17, 2020, at St. Andrew
Presbyterian Church. Burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Iowa City. Beth's service will
be live streamed on Saturday afternoon and can be viewed at the service time or anytime later. To view please search "Remembering Beth Jorgensen" on Facebook and request to join the group. A public visitation for family and friends, is open to the public, and will be held on Friday from 4 to 7 pm, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service. Memorial gifts can be made in Beth's memory to St. Andrew Presbyterian Church for memorial tree plantings on the grounds of Saint Andrew. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with her family please visit the funeral
home website @ www.gayandciha.com
.