Mary Elizabeth VanScoy
Glidden - Mary Elizabeth VanScoy, age 83, of Glidden passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Accura Healthcare in Carroll surrounded by her family.
A visitation was held at the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Glidden from 5 - 7 P.M. on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. A private graveside service was held at the Merle Hay Memorial Cemetery in Glidden. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Glidden and online condolences may be left for the family at www.dahnandwoodhouse.com
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Glidden Public Library to be used for books and educational materials and may be left with the funeral home.
Born on March 4, 1936 in Rockwell City, IA, she was the daughter of Roy and Ruth (Hayler) Ridge. She graduated with the class of 1953 from Rockwell City High School. On July 8, 1954 she was united in marriage to Earl J. VanScoy. To this union were born four children: Jolene Kay, Richard Earl, Ronald Alan, and Robert Paul. She had worked in the Food Service Department at the Glidden-Ralston Community School, as a librarian for the City of Glidden, and as a receptionist for Snook Law Office. She loved flower gardening, spending time with her family and friends, traveling and doing all kinds of craft and handiwork.
Mary is survived by her children: daughter Jolene (Greg) Irvin of Belle Plaine, IA, son Richard (Mary Ellen) of Martensdale, IA, son Ronald of Glidden, IA, and son Robert (Susan) of Grimes, IA; her grandchildren: Jeremy (Traci) Fisher, Brandy (Stacy) Feldman, Christopher (Abigail) VanScoy, Caroline (Reese Reimers) VanScoy, Courtney Wiederin, Trevor VanScoy, Whitney (Justin) Cue, Heather (T.J.) Schouten, Cody (Jessica) Irvin, and Lyndsay (Tim Bockman) Irvin; her great-grandchildren: Jayden, Sadie, Clayton, Ali, Elliot, Gwendolyn, Taelyn, Maycie, Owen, Liam, Brooklyn, Ryder, Devin, Addison, Easton, Lexi, and Logan. Mary is also survived by a brother George (Pauline) Ridge of Topeka, KS; a sister Margaret (LaVerne) Pelz of Manson, IA; and several nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Earl in 1992; a grandson Bradley, and a brother Roy Ridge Jr.
Published in the Press-Citizen on May 1, 2019