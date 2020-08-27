Mary Frances Nolan Kensinger



Mary Frances Nolan Kensinger, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and teacher, passed away August 18 surrounded by her family. Born in Iowa City, IA (Go Hawks!), she was the seventh child of the late Iowa State Senate Majority Leader Daniel Clifford Nolan and Margaret Schwertley Nolan. A devout Catholic, she attended St. Patrick's School, Regina High School, and Saint Mary's College of Notre Dame, where she earned a BA in English Literature and a minor in Secondary Education. Fran moved to San Francisco in the early 1970s and began her teaching career. She continued to steadily date Tim Kensinger, who was stationed in San Diego, and they were married in 1973. They settled down on the Central Coast of California and started their family. While raising her five children, Fran went back to work teaching with the Irish Sisters of Mercy at St. Patrick's School in Arroyo Grande, CA. She worked there until retirement in 2007 and remembered every student she ever taught. Although she spent the majority of her life in California, she always identified as a mid-westerner and called Iowa home.



Fran is survived by her devoted husband, Timothy Allen Kensinger; two sons, Daniel Clifford (Irina) and Timothy Robert (Meghan); three daughters, Margaret (Mike), Mary Bridget (Steve), and Kirsten Louise Frances (John); two sisters, Elizabeth Nolan and Barbara Wagner (Frank); her brother Richard Nolan (Jean); nine grandchildren, Thomas, Daniella, Lawrence, Anya, Charlotte Frances, Mike, Troy, Timothy, and Grant; treasured in-laws, Ben Calacci, Clemencia Nolan, and Connie Nolan; and many nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved dearly. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations can be made in her name to Saint Mary's College of Notre Dame, IN.









