|
|
Mary Hubbard
Iowa City - Mary Hubbard, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away on January 21, 2020, in Iowa City.
Mary was born January 22, 1953, in Postville, Iowa, the daughter of Willard Charles and Marie Amelia (Schultz) Meyer. She was a 1971 graduate of John R. Mott High School in Postville, received her BA from The University of Iowa in 1974, and her Master of Library Science degree from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 1976. She married the love of her life, Peter Hubbard, in a small ceremony in Iowa City on August 7, 1976. The bride wore a green, flowered dress and the groom wore houndstooth pants that he would later refer to as "the ugliest pants in Iowa."
Mary worked in the Johnson County Auditor's office from 1981 to 1984, then for the University of Iowa Libraries from 1984 to 2019, including 20 years as librarian at the Disability Resource Library at the Center for Disabilities and Development. She was a member of the Midwest Medical Library Association. During her time at the Disability Resource Library, she made many treasured friends among library patrons, especially the children, and student employees.
Mary was a private person, but loved spending time with her family and traveling, especially to the Rocky Mountains and the American Southwest. She loved animals and they loved her back, likely drawn to her kind and gentle spirit.
Mary is survived by her husband Peter, son Robert and his partner Jade Stiles of Iowa City; son Neil of Iowa City; daughter Katherine Hubbard and her husband, Luca Codenotti, of Washington, D.C.; grandchildren Rowan and Maliyah; her sister Jeanne Binfet of Sioux Falls, SD. She was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved aunts, Marie and Esther Meyer, and a niece, Laurie Binfet.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to University of Iowa Libraries, or Iowa City Hospice.
Private family services are being held through Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service. Online condolences may be sent to her family online through the web at www.gayandciha.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020