|
|
Mary Jane Burgy
Eagle River, WI - Mary Jane Burgy, age 95, died May 2, 2019 at her home in Eagle River, Wisconsin following a short illness.
Mary was born on July 23, 1923 to Herbert & Louise (Bopp) Moershel in West Amana, Iowa. She was raised in the Amana Colonies at their family home in Homestead Iowa, and graduated from Amana High School in 1941. She went on to attend Cedar Rapids Business College and worked as a secretary in that area for several years.
Following several years of courtship she married the love of her life, Marlowe Burgy of Conroy, Iowa on August 12, 1944 in Cedar Rapids while he was home on leave from the Army. They lived in Cedar Rapids and Mary continued working while Marlowe completed his military service.
In the spring of 1947 Marlowe's new job as a forester with National Container (which became Owens Illinois in 1956) brought them to Tomahawk, Wisconsin with their infant son, Dennis and she began raising their family. Due to housing shortages following WWII, Mary's first home there as a new mother was a primitive cabin at a tree planting camp in the Town of Nokomis, where several families shared a privy. Many of those early families remained her lifelong friends. Mary and Marlowe would remain in Tomahawk for the next 30 years.
Throughout her life in Tomahawk, Mary was a homemaker, a devoted mother to her children Dennis and Debbie, and a faithful servant of God. She was active in her First Congregational United Church of Christ, and in the local community, serving as both a Cub Scout and Girl Scout leader. She was a member and chapter president of the National Federation of Women's Clubs, secretary of the PTA, and was noted for her gracious hospitality and as the hostess of many fun parties. She enjoyed playing Bridge and travelling with her family. Wherever she went, Mary developed friendships that lasted throughout her life.
After Marlowe's retirement, the couple moved to Sun Lakes, Arizona where they would spend the next 30 years. She was very active in the United Methodist Church and served as a volunteer on many committees.
Mary always remained interested in the details of family life and most especially when she could share the joys of watching her grandchildren grow up. Mary rarely missed a family occasion whether happy or sad that involved her family including the activities of her grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends whose children were like family. Mary was a wonderful cook preparing recipes passed down from the Amana's, and many benefitted from her passion for trying new recipes. Her home was always open to visitors and she loved catching up and visiting during annual visits back to the Northwoods of Wisconsin.
In later years she and Marlowe settled in Eagle River, Wisconsin to be closer to family, and Mary spent the last 12 years here. She adored children and loved following her great-grandchildren. As health issues reduced her mobility, she let the world she loved come to her.
Mary always maintained her strong faith in God, joining the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Eagle River. She appreciated the home visits, and loved reading the weekly sermons, bulletins and Church Mouse when she could no longer attend.
The family would like to give special thanks to Mary's caregivers Cheryl Hoffman, Rachel Wierick, and the staff at Milestone Senior Living where she enjoyed her own apartment for the past eight years.
Mary is survived by her son Dennis (Donna Adams) Burgy of Eagle River, Grandchildren, Jennifer Jones (William) Cropf of Philadelphia, PA, Ryan Burgy of Eagle River, BreeAnn (Edward) Jakimzak of Encinitas, CA, and Captain Steven (Hannah) Jones of Fort Polk, LA. Great-grandchildren: Emilia, Elijah, Joselyn and Joseph Cropf; Samuel and David Jones; and Finn Jakimzak. Step grandchildren, Sara (Steven) Olsen of Tomahawk, WI and Matthew Cummings of Deer Valley, AZ. Step great-grandson, Bodie Olsen. She is further survived by cousins Joan (Ronald) Brey of Columbia, MO, John (Ginny) Schoup of Belle Plaine, IA, Nephews, David (Barbara) Burgy of Conroy IA, Larry Burgy, and Jeffrey Burgy of Amana, Robert (Sandy) Burgy of Fairborn, OH, Sister-in-law, Marie Burgy of Amana, former Daughter-in-law Carol Burgy of Eagle River, and Son-in-law Leonard (Deborah Rundle) Jones of Harrisburg, PA along with other extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Marlowe, daughter Deborah Jones, brothers Donald and Ferdinand, and niece Pamela Burgy Minzner.
A memorial service celebrating the life of Mary Jane Burgy will be at 11:30am on Thursday June 20, 2019 at the First Congregational United Church of Christ Eagle River. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
Arrangements by Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home, Eagle River, WI. Online condolences may be expressed at gaffney-busha.com
Published in the Press-Citizen on June 12, 2019