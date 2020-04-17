|
Mary Joan Cahill
West Branch - Mary Joan Cahill, loving wife of the late Francis "Bud" Cahill, died Thursday, April 16, 2020.
Graveside Committal will be at 11 AM, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at St. Bridget Cemetery in Nolan Settlement. Monday, April 20, 2020 from 4 to 6 PM friends may drive under the canopy at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City, and pay their respects to Joan and her family. Due to the COVID19 pandemic friends must remain in their vehicles at all times.
A complete obituary will appear Monday and at www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020