Mary Joan (Sheesley) McMains
Mary Joan (Sheesley) McMains, 88, of Iowa City, died Saturday April 25, 2020 in Iowa City. Services will be private. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include her daughters, Kristi McMains of Iowa City, Iowa and Karen McMains of Bellingham, Washington, a grandson, Aaron, two great grandchildren, Myka, and Riley, and extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter Kathi McMains, and her brothers Max, Ralph, and Paul.
Joan was born August 28, 1931 in Oskaloosa, Iowa, the daughter of Harry C. and Mary (Hasley) Sheesley. Joan was a legal secretary for the University of Iowa Law School, finishing her working career at the I.M.U. where she loved being around the students, claming they kept her young and amused. True to Joan's hard working nature she continued working in retirement at Hills Bank.
What do you say about the greatest love you've ever known? How do you craft the words for your biggest supporter, your best friend? How do you express that this lovely person worked tirelessly to provide for you, and sacrificed her own needs and wants for yours? How do you tell anyone who's willing to listen, how important she is, how wonderful she is , how special she is? How can you write about your mom, when you can't focus through the tears and your heart hurts So? We don't have the answers to these questions. We simply say… We love you mom, and we miss you so very much.
The family wishes to thank all nurses and staff at Iowa City Rehab and Health Center and Briarwood Care Center for their care, and Special Thanks to her most trusted friend Perry.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from May 29 to May 30, 2020.