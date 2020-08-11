Mary Kathleen "Kathy" McCaffrey
Mary Kathleen "Kathy" McCaffrey, 82, of Columbia, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Lenoir Woods.
Mary was born on January 13, 1938 in Stringtown, Oklahoma to Johnnie and Mildred (Garside) Rhoades. In 1963 she married Kenneth James McCaffrey, who preceded her in death.
She was raised in Arkansas, and graduated from Hartman High School in Hartman, Arkansas. She went on to receive her Bachelors degree in education at the College of the Ozarks.
"Kathy" was a junior high school teacher and worked at American College Testing for many years. She was an avid reader, music lover, and gardener. She and Ken loved raising their daughters in Iowa City, Iowa.
She is survived by her daughters: Kim McCaffrey of Columbia, Missouri, Kerry McCaffrey of Paris, Arkansas; brother: Paul Rhoades of El Paso, Texas; sister: Rebecca Bane of Clarksville, Arkansas; grandchild: Kyle McCaffrey of Russellville, Arkansas; three nephews and one niece. She was preceded in death by her husband: Ken McCaffrey and her parents.
No services will be held at her request.
