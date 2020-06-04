Mary L. Prizler
Williamsburg - Mary L. Prizler, 92 of rural Williamsburg, died Saturday, May 16, 2020, at her son's home.
Mary Louise Schwab was born December 28, 1927, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa the daughter of Charles and Emma (Kahler) Schwab. She married Harvey H. Prizler on June 5, 1957, in Oxford. Prior to her marriage she worked at Nunn's Grocery Store in Oxford, after marriage she supported her husband and raised their family on the farm. She enjoyed doing crafts for many years, loved her gardens and raising dogs in their kennels for many years.
Her family includes her two sons, Harvey Prizler Jr. (Laurie) and Vernon Prizler (Rhonda); grandchildren,, Chris Prizler (Jessie), Travis Prizler, Tyler Prizler, Kela Riddle (Luke), Kendra Prizler, Kenny Prizler, and Molly Miller; great-grandchildren, Conner Prizler, Cale Prizler, Logan Riddle, and Ily Eichorn. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, grandson Tanner Prizler and her sister Freida Schwab.
Private family graveside services were held at the East York Cemetery in rural Iowa County. To share a thought, memory or condolence with her family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Jun. 4 to Jun. 10, 2020.