Mary Lynn Hill
Iowa City - Mary Lynn Hill, 69, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, September 28, 2020 at UIHC following a courageous battle with cancer.
Visitation for family and friends will be Friday, October 2, 2020 from 4 to 7 PM at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City. Due to the pandemic, masks and social distancing by attendees is required. Thank you.
Family funeral services will be held Saturday with burial at Mentzer Cemetery in rural Hills. The funeral will be video recorded and placed on the funeral home website for viewing.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Lynn Hill Memorial Fund.
Lynn was born June 26, 1951 in Ft. Benning, GA., the daughter of J.W. "Bill" and Judy (Windsor) Condon. She was a 1969 graduate of City High School. Lynn married Dale Hill on September 3, 1982 at St. Joseph's Church in Hills.
Lynn was employed for many years at ACT, retiring in 2017.
Lynn loved to sew and crochet. She has a wonderful sense of humor. Most important to Lynn was her family. She attended school and athletic events for her children, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Lynn is survived by her husband, Dale of Hills, and their two children, Devon (Chris) Brand and Travis (Gwyn) Hill; three grandchildren, Madison and Colton Brand and Clea Hill; her siblings, Steve (Carol) Condon, Dennis Condon, Beth (Bruce) Vander Schel, Jane (Craig) Hambright, Cathy (Ellis) Shultz, Patti Jensen, and Barbara Condon; sister-in-law, Diane Condon; and an abundance of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and two great-great nephews.
Lynn was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, David; her in-laws, Leonard and Ila Hill; and twin nieces, Rachel and Rebecca Condon.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lensingfuneral.com