Mary-Lynne "Lynne" Weber
Lemoyne, PA - Mary-Lynne "Lynne" Weber of Lemoyne, Pennsylvania passed away on January 10, 2019 after a five year battle with breast cancer. Lynne was born on October 16, 1973. She was a 1992 graduate of Iowa City West High School, a 1996 graduate of Allegheny College in Meadville, Pennsylvania with a degree in Psychology, and a 1999 graduate of UC-San Diego with a Master's degree in Neuroscience. She loved teaching as a college professor and most recently a tenured full professor of Psychology at Harrisburg Area Community College in in Pennsylvania. She loved to travel, follow Iowa Hawkeye football and playing poker. She is preceded death by her father, Kenneth Weber and is survived by her mother, Dory Weber of Coralville, Iowa, her sisters Mary-Ann Pelzer-Hiller of Rockledge, Florida and Mary-Jane Weber of Los Alamos, New Mexico. She is also survived by her loving companion John Taylor of Lemoyne, Pennsylvania, four nieces, and her best friend Sarah Aanestad. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Love Light Romania, the Human Society or HACC student scholarships. A celebration of Mary-Lynne's life will be held at a later date.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Feb. 9, 2019