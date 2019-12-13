Services
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Mary M. McDonald

Mary M. McDonald Obituary
Mary M. McDonald

Scottsdale, AZ - Mary M. McDonald, 73, loving wife of Tom and mother of Michelle, Matthew, and Megan, died Thursday, December 12, 2019 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM, Thursday, December 19, 2019 at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church. Visitation will be Wednesday, December 18th at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery.

A complete obituary will appear Monday and at www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019
