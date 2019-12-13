|
Mary M. McDonald
Scottsdale, AZ - Mary M. McDonald, 73, loving wife of Tom and mother of Michelle, Matthew, and Megan, died Thursday, December 12, 2019 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM, Thursday, December 19, 2019 at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church. Visitation will be Wednesday, December 18th at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery.
A complete obituary will appear Monday and at www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019