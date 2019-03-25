|
Mary Searls
Iowa City - Mary E. Searls, 91, died Friday. March 22, 2019 at her home in Iowa City.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 am Tuesday at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City. Graveside services will begin at 11:00 am Tuesday at Oakland Cemetery in Iowa City. Instead of flowers and plants, memorials may be directed to Iowa City Hospice.
Mary was born April 13, 1927 in Postville, Iowa, the daughter of Harold and Pearl (Meier) Eberling. Growing up in Postville, Mary graduated from Postville High School and attended Coe College and Cornell College.
Mary met James "Jim" Searls in elementary school and were later married December 21, 1947 in Evanston, Illinois. They were married for 70+ years. The couple moved their family to Iowa City in 1962.
Mary worked as a teller and bookkeeper at the Postville Bank, as a dental assistant at the U of I College of Dentistry Pedodontics, secretary at Roosevelt Elementary in Iowa City and as a teller with Iowa State Bank in Iowa City from 1965 until her retirement in 1990.
She was a member of Chi Omega Sorority and a member of P.E.O Chapter K.P.
Mary enjoyed gardening, especially Tea Roses, sewing and was an excellent cook. Mary and Jim spent countless hours supporting their children's, grandchildren's and great-grand's activities.
Mary is survived by her children, Trish Campanelli (Joe), Jim Searls (Carol), Tom Searls (Dan Mears) all of Iowa City and Bill Searls of Coralville; grandchildren, Chad Campanelli (Donna), Gina Campanelli, Joey Campanelli (Konetta), Courtney Nelson (Todd), Jackie Searls, Kimberly Bales (Danny), James "Butch" Searls, Jesse Searls (Jessica), Kari Searls and Sam Searls; great-grandchildren, Isabelle, Rae, Collier, Harrison, Haleigh, Gavin, Camden, Lyla, Burton, Blakely and Holland and a brother, Charles "Chuck" Eberling (Ginger) of Hattiesburg, Mississippi.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and a sister Carol Eberling.
The Searls family wishes to thank Iowa City Hospice for their loving care and support in Mary's final days.
www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen on Mar. 25, 2019