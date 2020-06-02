Mary Sue Hockmuth
Iowa City - Mary Sue Hockmuth, 85, died Monday, June 1, 2020 following a sudden illness.
Visitation will be Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 5 to 7 PM at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City. Graveside Services will be held at 1 PM, Friday at Oakland Cemetery.
The complete obituary will appear Thursday.
Online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com
Iowa City - Mary Sue Hockmuth, 85, died Monday, June 1, 2020 following a sudden illness.
Visitation will be Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 5 to 7 PM at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City. Graveside Services will be held at 1 PM, Friday at Oakland Cemetery.
The complete obituary will appear Thursday.
Online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.