Max Evan Johnson
Max Evan Johnson, 29, formerly of Iowa City, Iowa died on March 18, 2020 in Chicago, IL. Son of Evan and Joanne "Jodi" Johnson, Max was born on October 5, 1990. He graduated in 2009 from North High in Sioux City and attended the University of Iowa, graduating in 2013 with a BA degree in English.
While at Iowa, he performed many roles at KRUI culminating in being named Music Director. His poetry was published in Earthwords, the student publication. Max also wrote for the Little Village Magazine. After graduation, he was an Artist In Residence at Public Space One. Most recently, he was employed as a barista at Prairie Lights and also fix! at the Chauncey.
Max struggled with Type 1 diabetes, since his diagnosis in 1995. He is survived by his parents and siblings, Sam, Jae and Heather and many close friends. The Max Evan Johnson Memorial Poetry Prize has been established in his memory.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020