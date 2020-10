Max J. MollestonCoralville - Max J. Molleston, 85, of Coralville, formerly of Davenport passed away October 8, 2020 at his home after a sudden illness.To celebrate his life, a visitation will be held Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Lensing's Oak Hill, 210 Holiday Road, Coralville, Iowa. Please respect social distancing guidelines and the wearing of masks. A private graveside service will be at the Dysart Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center.Survivors include his wife, Rhoada Molleston of Coralville; his daughter, Melissa (James Thibodeau) Molleston of Iowa City; his sister, Ellen (Thomas) Walvoord of Lake Forest, IL; and three grandchildren, Robbie, Jamie, and Sydney Thibodeau.He was preceded in death by his parents; his son Robert and, and one brother Jerald.Send online condolences to the family at www.lensingfuneral.com , where you may read the full obituary or share memories of Max.