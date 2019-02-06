|
Maxine Burns
Brooklyn - Maxine Matilda Burns, age 84, of Brooklyn, passed away Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. Funeral service: 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at Kloster Funeral Home, Brooklyn, with Rev. John Epperson officiating. Burial will be at Kent Cemetery, rural Brooklyn. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m., with the family present from 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at Kloster Funeral Home, Brooklyn. A memorial fund has been established.
Maxine is survived by her children; Scott Edwards (Kat) of Chincoteague Island, VA; Kim Pfantz (Jeff) of Brooklyn, IA; daughters in law; Jeanie Edwards, of Victor, IA and Diane Edwards, of Burlington, NC; four step-children; Sue Weissinger (Allen) of Goodwell, OK, David Burns of Lowell, IN, Teri Neuhaus (Larry) of Hartwick, IA, and Laurie Burns-Buchanan of Los Angeles, CA; 13 grandchildren, Pati of Washington, Tammi and Penny of Iowa, Ben of Arizona, Ashley of North Carolina, Melissa of Iowa, Lynn, Ann and Bryan of Oklahoma, Jennifer, Austen and Andy of Indiana and Ryan of Iowa; and 13 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews throughout the country. Also surviving is a sister Alice Cox of Cedar Rapids, IA. She was proceeded in death by her parents Russell and Lucille Alden, two sons Marvin and Mike Edwards, a brother Howard Alden, a sister Norma Major, husband Norman, as well as 2 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Maxine Matilda Burns was born September 3, 1934 in rural Unionville, the daughter of Russell and Elma Swaim Alden. Maxine attended school in Unionville, Udell and Centerville, IA and received her GED in the 1980's. Maxine married Harold F. Edwards in 1951 and had four children, later divorced and re-married to Norman Burns in November of 1978.
Maxine was a housewife and mother first. She was the prime example of the Iowa farm raised lady. She worked in various jobs before, during and after farming such as a waitress, cashier and grocery store clerk and others. Maxine enjoyed gardening, canning, farming, harvesting bee products with Norm as well as other crafts. Crocheting, knitting, canvas crafts are some that she enjoyed the most and some of which the tradition has passed to her grandchildren. Maxine enjoyed the outdoors, reading and playing cards as well. During her life she lived in Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas and Texas, with Iowa being the mainstay and long-term home for Norm and her. She was 84 years old when she died and was accompanied by family in her home.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Feb. 6, 2019