Maxine M. Sweeting
Iowa City - Maxine M. Sweeting, 90, longtime Iowa City resident died Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Lantern Park Care Center in Coralville.
A time for family and friends to gather, share and celebrate Maxine's life will be held from 2 to 4 pm Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in her memory to Iowa City Hospice. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019