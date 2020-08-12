1/1
Maxine Wardenburg
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maxine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maxine Wardenburg

Williamsburg - Maxine L. Wardenburg, age 87, of Williamsburg passed away in her daughter Valerie's home, surrounded by her family on Saturday, August 8, 2020. Private family funeral services will be held. Burial will be at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Williamsburg. Memorials may be contributed to St. Paul Lutheran Church, or the Lutheran Interparish School, Williamsburg. We will be celebrating Maxine's life with an open house from 4 to 7 p.m., Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Brian Wardenburg's home: 2811 225th St., Williamsburg. Please bring your lawn chairs. Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo is assisting the family with arrangements.

She is survived by her children, Cynthia (Rodger) Bohrn, Kevin (Jean), Brian (Margaret), Valerie (Leon) Snyder, Andrea (Scott) Huedepohl, and Eric (Rhonett); 15 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. Maxine is also survived by her sister Ida McSkimming and a sister-in-law Elda Shine.

Maxine was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Harvey in 2007, a brother John, and three sisters, Mary Lorenz, Jean McMurray and Joyce Wells.

Online condolences: www.klosterfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kloster Funeral Home
298 W Washington St
Marengo, IA 52301
(319) 642-3600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kloster Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved