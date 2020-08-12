Maxine Wardenburg
Williamsburg - Maxine L. Wardenburg, age 87, of Williamsburg passed away in her daughter Valerie's home, surrounded by her family on Saturday, August 8, 2020. Private family funeral services will be held. Burial will be at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Williamsburg. Memorials may be contributed to St. Paul Lutheran Church, or the Lutheran Interparish School, Williamsburg. We will be celebrating Maxine's life with an open house from 4 to 7 p.m., Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Brian Wardenburg's home: 2811 225th St., Williamsburg. Please bring your lawn chairs. Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo is assisting the family with arrangements.
She is survived by her children, Cynthia (Rodger) Bohrn, Kevin (Jean), Brian (Margaret), Valerie (Leon) Snyder, Andrea (Scott) Huedepohl, and Eric (Rhonett); 15 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. Maxine is also survived by her sister Ida McSkimming and a sister-in-law Elda Shine.
Maxine was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Harvey in 2007, a brother John, and three sisters, Mary Lorenz, Jean McMurray and Joyce Wells.
