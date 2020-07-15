1/1
Melody Anne Bakken
Melody Anne Bakken

North Liberty -

Melody Anne Bakken, 53, of North Liberty passed away peacefully on May 7, 2020 at her home, following a courageous nine year battle with Osteosarcoma. She was surrounded by her loving family.

A celebration of life just as she wanted will be held Saturday July 18, 2020 at Lensing's Oak Hill, 210 Holiday Road, Coralville, where a service and time of sharing will begin at 2:00 p.m. followed by a gathering for family and friends until 5:00 p.m. Due to COVID please respect wearing of masks and social distancing during these events. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the family to be distributed to organizations that were important to Melody.

The full obituary may be read at www.lensingfuneral.com, where online condolences may be sent to the family.






Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
